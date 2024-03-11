Rhode Island faces Saint Louis in A-10 Tournament

Saint Louis Billikens (12-19, 5-13 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (12-19, 6-12 A-10) New York; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Saint Louis Billikens (12-19, 5-13 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (12-19, 6-12 A-10)

New York; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island and Saint Louis play in the A-10 Tournament.

The Rams are 6-12 against A-10 opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Rhode Island has a 7-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Billikens are 5-13 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is fifth in the A-10 scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Rhode Island is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, the same percentage Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 75.0 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 76.4 Rhode Island gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Rams. David Green is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Billikens: 4-6, averaging 81.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.