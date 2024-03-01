Reyes scores 13 as Quinnipiac knocks off Iona 82-64

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Alexis Reyes scored 13 points as Quinnipiac beat Iona 82-64 on Friday night. Reyes also…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Alexis Reyes scored 13 points as Quinnipiac beat Iona 82-64 on Friday night.

Reyes also added eight rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (20-8, 12-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matt Balanc scored 11 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Rihards Vavers shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Gaels (13-15, 8-9) were led in scoring by Joel Brown, who finished with 17 points. Iona also got 14 points and two blocks from Idan Tretout. Jeremiah Quigley also had 10 points, four assists and two steals.

Both teams play again on Sunday. Quinnipiac hosts Siena and Iona travels to play Marist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.