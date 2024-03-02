Reid, Saint Peter’s Peacocks square off against the Manhattan Jaspers

Manhattan Jaspers (6-20, 3-14 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (15-11, 11-6 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Manhattan Jaspers (6-20, 3-14 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (15-11, 11-6 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seydou Traore and the Manhattan Jaspers visit Latrell Reid and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in MAAC play.

The Peacocks have gone 7-4 at home. Saint Peter’s has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaspers have gone 3-14 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is 3-12 against opponents over .500.

Saint Peter’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Manhattan allows. Manhattan has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Saint Peter’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Washington is averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Peacocks. Reid is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Shaquil Bender is shooting 37.7% and averaging 13.4 points for the Jaspers. Perry Cowan is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Jaspers: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.