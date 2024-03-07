Ray scores 14 off the bench, Sam Houston defeats Louisiana Tech 72-66

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Jaden Ray scored 14 points off of the bench to help lead Sam Houston over Louisiana…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Jaden Ray scored 14 points off of the bench to help lead Sam Houston over Louisiana Tech 72-66 on Thursday night.

Ray added six rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Bearkats (19-11, 12-3 Conference USA). Davon Barnes shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Marcus Boykin shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points. It was the sixth straight victory for the Bearkats.

The Bulldogs (21-9, 11-4) were led in scoring by Daniel Batcho, who finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Isaiah Crawford added 16 points, two steals and three blocks for Louisiana Tech. Tahlik Chavez had 12 points. The Bulldogs broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Sam Houston went into the half leading Louisiana Tech 35-27. Barnes put up eight points in the half. Sam Houston was outscored by two points in the second half but hung on for the victory. Ray led the way with eight second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Sam Houston hosts Jacksonville State and Louisiana Tech plays Middle Tennessee at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

