Oregon State’s Raegan Beers injures ankle in third-seeded Beavers’ win over Eastern Washington

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Raegan Beers injured her right ankle at the end of the third quarter of Oregon State’s first-round victory over No. 14 Eastern Washington on Friday night.

Beers was smiling after the 73-51 win in the first-round women’s NCAA Tournament game and said she hoped to join practice Saturday.

Things didn’t look good when Beers, who averages a double-double for the third-seeded Beavers, fell to the court crying and clutching her ankle. The 6-foot-4 forward was able to stand on her own, but limped to the locker room. She later returned to the bench but did not play again.

Beers was in sandals after the game and her ankle was not taped.

“Ankle is good. I just stepped wrong. Obviously it happens sometimes, ankles are like that,” she said. “But I’m feeling better. Just gonna ice it up and get ready for practice.”

Beers led the Beavers this season with an average of 17.7 points and 10.4 rebounds. She earned AP All-America third team honors.

She was leading the Beavers with 19 points and nine rebounds before she was hurt.

