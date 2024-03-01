Quinnipiac visits Tretout and Iona

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-8, 11-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (13-14, 8-8 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-8, 11-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (13-14, 8-8 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Idan Tretout scored 21 points in Iona’s 72-65 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Gaels have gone 8-4 in home games. Iona averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Bobcats are 11-5 in conference games. Quinnipiac has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iona averages 72.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 73.5 Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Iona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Gordon is shooting 54.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Gaels. Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

