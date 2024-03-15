Quinnipiac meets Saint Peter’s in MAAC Tournament

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (17-13, 13-8 MAAC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (24-8, 16-5 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (17-13, 13-8 MAAC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (24-8, 16-5 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac and Saint Peter’s play in the MAAC Tournament.

The Bobcats have gone 16-5 against MAAC opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Quinnipiac is fourth in the MAAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 3.1.

The Peacocks’ record in MAAC play is 13-8. Saint Peter’s has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Quinnipiac scores 78.3 points, 14.7 more per game than the 63.6 Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Quinnipiac has given up to its opponents (42.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is averaging 18.4 points for the Bobcats. Amarri Tice is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Latrell Reid is averaging 11.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Peacocks. Corey Washington is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

