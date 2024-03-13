Quinnipiac meets Canisius in MAAC Tournament

Canisius Golden Griffins (14-17, 9-12 MAAC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (23-8, 15-5 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT…

Canisius Golden Griffins (14-17, 9-12 MAAC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (23-8, 15-5 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -6; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac and Canisius meet in the MAAC Tournament.

The Bobcats’ record in MAAC play is 15-5, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference games. Quinnipiac leads the MAAC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Amarri Tice averaging 5.3.

The Golden Griffins’ record in MAAC games is 9-12. Canisius ranks second in the MAAC with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Frank Mitchell averaging 11.8.

Quinnipiac averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 71.0 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 72.4 Quinnipiac allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is shooting 44.2% and averaging 18.5 points for the Bobcats. Tice is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Devean Williams is averaging 10.2 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.