Queens University ousts Florida Gulf Coast 69-63 in first round of ASUN Tournament

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — AJ McKee scored 23 points to lead Queens University to a 69-63 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Monday night in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

McKee added six rebounds and three steals for the eighth-seeded Royals (14-18). Chris Ashby scored 15 on 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range. Deyton Albury had nine points.

Isaiah Thompson led the way for the seventh-seeded Eagles (14-18) with 31 points and three steals. Cyrus Largie totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Dallion Johnson scored nine.

The Royals will play No. 2 seed Stetson in Tuesday’s second round.

