NEW YORK (AP) — Purdue’s Zach Edey a unanimous AP All-American; Vols’ Knecht, UNC’s Davis, Houston’s Shead, UConn’s Newton on…

NEW YORK (AP) — Purdue’s Zach Edey a unanimous AP All-American; Vols’ Knecht, UNC’s Davis, Houston’s Shead, UConn’s Newton on 1st team.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.