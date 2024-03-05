Purdue Fort Wayne secures 78-63 victory in Horizon League Tournament against Robert Morris

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Quinton Morton-Robertson had 17 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 78-63 win over Robert Morris on…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Quinton Morton-Robertson had 17 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 78-63 win over Robert Morris on Tuesday night in the Horizon League Tournament.

Morton-Robertson added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Mastodons (21-11). Jalen Jackson scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line. Eric Mulder had 10 points and finished 5 of 7 from the floor.

The Colonials (10-22) were led by TJ Wainwright, who recorded 14 points. Robert Morris also got 12 points and eight rebounds from Markeese Hastings. Alvaro Folgueiras finished with 12 points and three blocks. The Colonials end their season with a six-game losing streak.

Purdue Fort Wayne took the lead with 16:05 remaining in the first half and never looked back.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

