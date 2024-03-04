Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons play in Horizon League Tournament against the Robert Morris Colonials

Robert Morris Colonials (10-21, 6-14 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (20-11, 11-9 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday,…

Robert Morris Colonials (10-21, 6-14 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (20-11, 11-9 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons take on the Robert Morris Colonials in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Mastodons’ record in Horizon League play is 11-9, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Purdue Fort Wayne is third in the Horizon League in team defense, giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Colonials are 6-14 in Horizon League play. Robert Morris ranks seventh in the Horizon League allowing 75.7 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

Purdue Fort Wayne is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.0% Robert Morris allows to opponents. Robert Morris averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Jackson is averaging 16.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Mastodons. Rasheed Bello is averaging 14 points and four assists over the past 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Colonials: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 2.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.