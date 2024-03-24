Purdue Boilermakers take on the Utah State Aggies in second round

Utah State Aggies (28-6, 15-5 MWC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (30-4, 18-4 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Sunday, 2:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Utah State Aggies (28-6, 15-5 MWC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (30-4, 18-4 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -11.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue and No. 20 Utah State square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Boilermakers’ record in Big Ten play is 18-4, and their record is 12-0 in non-conference games. Purdue leads the Big Ten with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 7.2.

The Aggies’ record in MWC action is 15-5. Utah State has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

Purdue scores 83.2 points, 12.9 more per game than the 70.3 Utah State allows. Utah State averages 10.4 more points per game (80.0) than Purdue allows to opponents (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is shooting 62.0% and averaging 24.6 points for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Great Osobor is scoring 17.8 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Aggies. Darius Brown II is averaging 15.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

