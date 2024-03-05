Providence visits Brumbaugh and Georgetown

Providence Friars (18-11, 9-9 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-20, 2-16 Big East) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Providence Friars (18-11, 9-9 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-20, 2-16 Big East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -7.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the Providence Friars after Rowan Brumbaugh scored 24 points in Georgetown’s 98-93 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Hoyas have gone 7-11 at home. Georgetown is ninth in the Big East in rebounding with 34.3 rebounds. Supreme Cook paces the Hoyas with 8.3 boards.

The Friars are 9-9 against Big East opponents. Providence averages 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Georgetown is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Providence allows to opponents. Providence’s 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Georgetown has given up to its opponents (48.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Dontrez Styles is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Devin Carter is averaging 19.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Friars. Davonte Gaines is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 69.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

