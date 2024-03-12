Providence plays Georgetown in Big East Tournament

Georgetown Hoyas (9-22, 2-18 Big East) vs. Providence Friars (19-12, 10-10 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (9-22, 2-18 Big East) vs. Providence Friars (19-12, 10-10 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays in the Big East Tournament against Georgetown.

The Friars’ record in Big East play is 10-10, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference play. Providence is seventh in the Big East scoring 72.8 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Hoyas are 2-18 in Big East play. Georgetown allows 78.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

Providence’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 71.3 points per game, 2.4 more than the 68.9 Providence gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Carter is averaging 19.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the past 10 games.

Jayden Epps is shooting 38.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.