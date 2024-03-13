Providence plays Georgetown in Big East Tournament

Georgetown Hoyas (9-22, 2-18 Big East) vs. Providence Friars (19-12, 10-10 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Georgetown Hoyas (9-22, 2-18 Big East) vs. Providence Friars (19-12, 10-10 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -10.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Providence and Georgetown square off in the Big East Tournament.

The Friars have gone 10-10 against Big East opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Providence averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hoyas are 2-18 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is 2-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Providence is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 49.1% Georgetown allows to opponents. Georgetown averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Providence allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Carter is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 19.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals. Josh Oduro is averaging 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jayden Epps is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

