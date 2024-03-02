Providence hosts Villanova after Dixon’s 22-point outing

Villanova Wildcats (16-12, 9-8 Big East) at Providence Friars (18-10, 9-8 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Villanova Wildcats (16-12, 9-8 Big East) at Providence Friars (18-10, 9-8 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -2.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits the Providence Friars after Eric Dixon scored 22 points in Villanova’s 75-47 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Friars are 14-2 in home games. Providence ranks sixth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 36.1 rebounds. Devin Carter leads the Friars with 8.2 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 9-8 against Big East opponents. Villanova is 3-4 in one-possession games.

Providence makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Villanova has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Friars. Davonte Gaines is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

Mark Armstrong is averaging 8.1 points for the Wildcats. Dixon is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.