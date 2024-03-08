Providence hosts Karaban and No. 2 UConn

UConn Huskies (27-3, 17-2 Big East) at Providence Friars (19-11, 10-9 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

UConn Huskies (27-3, 17-2 Big East) at Providence Friars (19-11, 10-9 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn plays Providence after Alex Karaban scored 23 points in UConn’s 74-67 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Friars are 14-3 in home games. Providence ranks sixth in the Big East in rebounding with 35.9 rebounds. Devin Carter leads the Friars with 8.4 boards.

The Huskies are 17-2 in Big East play. UConn leads the Big East with 17.9 assists. Tristen Newton leads the Huskies with 5.9.

Providence makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). UConn has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 19.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals. Josh Oduro is averaging 17.6 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Newton is averaging 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 39.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

