Providence and Boston College play in NIT matchup

Boston College Eagles (19-15, 10-13 ACC) at Providence Friars (21-13, 12-11 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Providence and Boston College square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Friars are 12-11 against Big East opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Providence has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 10-13 in ACC play. Boston College is sixth in the ACC with 14.2 assists per game led by Jaeden Zackery averaging 4.2.

Providence’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Providence allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Carter is averaging 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Quinten Post is averaging 17 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 12.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

