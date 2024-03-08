Princeton visits Pennsylvania after Spinoso’s 23-point outing

Princeton Tigers (23-3, 11-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (11-17, 3-10 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Princeton Tigers (23-3, 11-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (11-17, 3-10 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays Princeton after Nick Spinoso scored 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 84-72 victory against the Columbia Lions.

The Quakers have gone 9-5 at home. Pennsylvania is 8-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 11-2 in Ivy League play. Princeton has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pennsylvania makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Princeton averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Pennsylvania allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spinoso is averaging 10.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Quakers. Sam Brown is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Blake Peters averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Xaivian Lee is shooting 42.0% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

