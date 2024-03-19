Princeton, UNLV square off in NIT

UNLV Rebels (19-12, 12-7 MWC) at Princeton Tigers (24-4, 12-3 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

UNLV Rebels (19-12, 12-7 MWC) at Princeton Tigers (24-4, 12-3 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on UNLV in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 12-3 against Ivy League opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Princeton is sixth in the Ivy League with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Matt Allocco averaging 8.0.

The Rebels are 12-7 against MWC opponents. UNLV is eighth in the MWC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Keylan Boone averaging 4.7.

Princeton scores 77.1 points, 9.3 more per game than the 67.8 UNLV allows. UNLV averages 7.2 more points per game (73.2) than Princeton gives up to opponents (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is shooting 45.6% and averaging 17.3 points for the Tigers. Caden Pierce is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Rebels. Boone is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.