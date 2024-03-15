Princeton Tigers and Brown Bears meet in Ivy League Tournament

Brown Bears (12-17, 8-6 Ivy League) vs. Princeton Tigers (24-3, 12-2 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Brown Bears (12-17, 8-6 Ivy League) vs. Princeton Tigers (24-3, 12-2 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton and Brown square off in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Tigers are 12-2 against Ivy League opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Princeton scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Bears are 8-6 in Ivy League play. Brown leads the Ivy League with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 3.4.

Princeton averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Brown gives up. Brown has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Peters averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Caden Pierce is shooting 55.1% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 18.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Bears. Owusu-Anane is averaging 15.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

