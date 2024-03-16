Princeton takes on Brown in Ivy League Tournament

Brown Bears (12-17, 8-6 Ivy League) vs. Princeton Tigers (24-3, 12-2 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Brown Bears (12-17, 8-6 Ivy League) vs. Princeton Tigers (24-3, 12-2 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton plays in the Ivy League Tournament against Brown.

The Tigers’ record in Ivy League play is 12-2, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference games. Princeton is seventh in the Ivy League with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Pierce averaging 1.8.

The Bears’ record in Ivy League play is 8-6. Brown is sixth in the Ivy League with 13.1 assists per game led by Kino Lilly Jr. averaging 3.4.

Princeton scores 76.9 points, 5.0 more per game than the 71.9 Brown allows. Brown averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Princeton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is averaging 17.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. Zach Martini is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lilly is averaging 18.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Bears. Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.