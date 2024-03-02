Princeton puts home win streak on the line against Cornell

Cornell Big Red (21-5, 10-2 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (22-3, 10-2 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Cornell Big Red (21-5, 10-2 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (22-3, 10-2 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Cornell aiming to continue its 11-game home winning streak.

The Tigers are 11-0 in home games. Princeton is third in the Ivy League scoring 75.7 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Big Red are 10-2 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell leads the Ivy League scoring 82.6 points per game while shooting 49.1%.

Princeton averages 75.7 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 74.2 Cornell allows. Cornell averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Princeton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is averaging 18 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Tigers. Caden Pierce is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Cooper Noard is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 8.4 points. Chris Manon is averaging 13.6 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Big Red: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.