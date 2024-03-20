Princeton plays UNLV in NIT matchup

UNLV Rebels (19-12, 12-7 MWC) at Princeton Tigers (24-4, 12-3 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

UNLV Rebels (19-12, 12-7 MWC) at Princeton Tigers (24-4, 12-3 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on UNLV in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers are 12-3 against Ivy League opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Princeton averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Rebels are 12-7 in MWC play. UNLV ranks seventh in the MWC with 13.1 assists per game led by Dedan Thomas Jr. averaging 5.2.

Princeton averages 77.1 points, 9.3 more per game than the 67.8 UNLV allows. UNLV averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Princeton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is averaging 17.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Caden Pierce is averaging 19.1 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the last 10 games.

Thomas is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.