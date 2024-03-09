Prairie View A&M visits Texas Southern following Cisse’s 36-point outing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-20, 5-12 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (13-15, 11-6 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-20, 5-12 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (13-15, 11-6 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts Prairie View A&M after Jonathan Cisse scored 36 points in Texas Southern’s 82-79 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Tigers have gone 6-4 in home games. Texas Southern has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers are 5-12 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Texas Southern is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 69.9 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 70.9 Texas Southern allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Hunter is averaging 5.3 points for the Tigers. PJ Henry is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kevin McGaskey is averaging 3.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Panthers. Javontae Hopkins is averaging 17.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

