Poulakidas’ 16 lead Yale over Dartmouth 80-56

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — John Poulakidas’ 16 points helped Yale defeat Dartmouth 80-56 on Friday night.

Poulakidas added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (19-8, 10-2 Ivy League). Matt Knowling scored 13 points while going 5 of 6 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Nick Townsend went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Jaren Johnson led the Big Green (5-20, 1-11) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Brandon Mitchell-Day added 10 points and five assists for Dartmouth. Dusan Neskovic also had nine points. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Big Green.

These two teams both play Saturday. Yale hosts Harvard and Dartmouth visits Brown.

