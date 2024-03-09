Potter and Utah Valley host Abilene Christian

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-15, 10-9 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-15, 10-9 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-15, 10-9 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-15, 10-9 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits Abilene Christian after Ethan Potter scored 22 points in Utah Valley’s 63-60 victory against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Wildcats are 8-5 on their home court. Abilene Christian has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Wolverines have gone 10-9 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is second in the WAC with 15.1 assists per game led by Drake Allen averaging 4.3.

Abilene Christian is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Abilene Christian has given up to its opponents (46.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Abdou Dibba is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 12.5 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 11.7 points for the Wolverines. Potter is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 40.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

