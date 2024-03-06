Post leads Boston College against Miami (FL)

Boston College Eagles (15-14, 6-12 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-14, 6-12 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Boston College Eagles (15-14, 6-12 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-14, 6-12 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits Miami (FL) after Quinten Post scored 30 points in Boston College’s 90-65 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Hurricanes have gone 11-5 at home. Miami (FL) ranks fifth in the ACC with 14.5 assists per game led by Nijel Pack averaging 3.6.

The Eagles are 6-12 in conference games. Boston College is 6-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Miami (FL) averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Miami (FL) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pack is averaging 13.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Hurricanes. Norchad Omier is averaging 17.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Post is averaging 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Eagles. Mason Madsen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

