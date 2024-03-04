Portland State faces Idaho in conference showdown

Idaho Vandals (11-19, 5-12 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (16-14, 7-10 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (11-19, 5-12 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (16-14, 7-10 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -6; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays Portland State in Big Sky action Monday.

The Vikings have gone 10-2 at home. Portland State is 5-1 in one-possession games.

The Vandals have gone 5-12 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is eighth in the Big Sky with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 1.8.

Portland State averages 71.6 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 71.1 Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Portland State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ismail Habib is averaging 9.5 points for the Vikings. Kaelen Allen is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Quinn Denker is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.7 points for the Vandals. Mims is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

