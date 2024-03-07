Portland plays Loyola Marymount in WCC Tournament

Loyola Marymount Lions (12-18, 5-11 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (11-20, 5-11 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (12-18, 5-11 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (11-20, 5-11 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Loyola Marymount in the WCC Tournament.

The Pilots’ record in WCC games is 5-11, and their record is 6-9 in non-conference games. Portland has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 5-11 against WCC teams. Loyola Marymount ranks fifth in the WCC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Merkviladze averaging 5.9.

Portland averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Pilots. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 13.4 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dominick Harris is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.3 points. Merkviladze is shooting 43.2% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

