Portland defeats Loyola Marymount 70-60

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Juan Sebastian Gorosito’s 26 points helped Portland defeat Loyola Marymount 70-60 on Saturday night.

Gorosito shot 10 for 19, including 6 for 14 from beyond the arc for the Pilots (11-20, 5-11 West Coast Conference). Chris Austin scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Tyler Robertson was 5-of-11 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Lions (12-18, 5-11) were led in scoring by Justice Hill, who finished with 16 points. Loyola Marymount also got 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists from Alex Merkviladze. Will Johnston also had nine points and seven rebounds.

Portland took a 16-8 lead in the first half with a 14-2 run. Led by 14 first-half points from Gorosito, Portland carried a 38-32 lead into the break. Portland took the lead for good with 4:58 left in the second half on a layup from Bol Dengdit to make it a 58-56 game.

