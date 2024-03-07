Porter scores 37 as North Carolina Central knocks off South Carolina State 79-68

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Keishon Porter’s 37 points led North Carolina Central past South Carolina State 79-68 in the regular…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Keishon Porter’s 37 points led North Carolina Central past South Carolina State 79-68 in the regular season finale on Thursday night.

Porter had five rebounds for the Eagles (17-12, 9-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Po’Boigh King shot 6 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Timmy Adedire shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Raquan Brown finished with 19 points for the Bulldogs (14-17, 9-5). Michael Teal added 14 points for South Carolina State. Omar Croskey had eight points and nine rebounds. The Bulldogs broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

