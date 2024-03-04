Porter and North Carolina Central host Morgan State

North Carolina Central Eagles (16-11, 8-4 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (9-19, 5-7 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Carolina Central Eagles (16-11, 8-4 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (9-19, 5-7 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays the Morgan State Bears after Keishon Porter scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 83-58 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bears are 6-5 in home games. Morgan State ranks fifth in the MEAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Kameron Hobbs averaging 3.5.

The Eagles are 8-4 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central ranks fourth in the MEAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Perry Smith Jr. averaging 2.0.

Morgan State makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than North Carolina Central has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). North Carolina Central averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Morgan State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynston Tabbs is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bears. Will Thomas is averaging 16.2 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Fred Cleveland Jr. is averaging 15.3 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Po’Boigh King is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.