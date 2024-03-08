Pope leads Oregon State against Colorado after 25-point showing

Colorado Buffaloes (21-9, 12-7 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (13-17, 5-14 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (21-9, 12-7 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (13-17, 5-14 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Colorado after Jordan Pope scored 25 points in Oregon State’s 92-85 win against the Utah Utes.

The Beavers are 12-5 on their home court. Oregon State has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Buffaloes are 12-7 in conference games. Colorado ranks third in the Pac-12 allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

Oregon State averages 69.7 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 72.6 Colorado gives up. Colorado scores 7.9 more points per game (80.8) than Oregon State gives up to opponents (72.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

KJ Simpson is averaging 19.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

