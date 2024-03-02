Pittsburgh visits Boston College after Post’s 24-point performance

Pittsburgh Panthers (18-10, 9-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (15-13, 6-11 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (18-10, 9-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (15-13, 6-11 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers after Quinten Post scored 24 points in Boston College’s 72-68 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Eagles have gone 10-5 in home games. Boston College is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 9-8 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the ACC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Carlton Carrington averaging 4.7.

Boston College averages 75.7 points, 8.6 more per game than the 67.1 Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 74.6 points per game, 1.1 more than the 73.5 Boston College allows to opponents.

The Eagles and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Zackery is averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Eagles. Post is averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Boston College.

Carrington is averaging 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.