Pittsburgh takes on Florida State following Carrington’s 27-point performance

Florida State Seminoles (15-14, 9-9 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (19-10, 10-8 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Carlton Carrington scored 27 points in Pittsburgh’s 90-65 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Panthers are 11-5 on their home court. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 67.1 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Seminoles have gone 9-9 against ACC opponents. Florida State ranks third in the ACC scoring 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Jamir Watkins averaging 6.7.

Pittsburgh is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Florida State allows to opponents. Florida State has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The Panthers and Seminoles face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18.5 points. Carrington is averaging 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Darin Green Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Watkins is shooting 51.4% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

