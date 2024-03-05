Pittsburgh plays Florida State after Carrington’s 27-point performance

Florida State Seminoles (15-14, 9-9 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (19-10, 10-8 ACC) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida State Seminoles (15-14, 9-9 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (19-10, 10-8 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Carlton Carrington scored 27 points in Pittsburgh’s 90-65 win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 11-5 in home games. Pittsburgh is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seminoles are 9-9 in ACC play. Florida State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Pittsburgh averages 75.2 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 75.4 Florida State gives up. Florida State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Pittsburgh gives up.

The Panthers and Seminoles match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18.5 points. Carrington is averaging 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.