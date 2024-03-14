Pittsburgh Panthers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons square off in ACC Tournament

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-12, 12-9 ACC) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (21-10, 12-8 ACC) Washington; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-12, 12-9 ACC) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (21-10, 12-8 ACC)

Washington; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -2; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays in the ACC Tournament against Wake Forest.

The Panthers have gone 12-8 against ACC opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Pittsburgh is eighth in the ACC scoring 75.8 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Demon Deacons’ record in ACC action is 12-9. Wake Forest ranks fifth in the ACC scoring 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Sallis averaging 7.0.

Pittsburgh is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Wake Forest allows to opponents. Wake Forest scores 11.0 more points per game (78.5) than Pittsburgh gives up (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is averaging 18.8 points for the Panthers. Carlton Carrington is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sallis is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Demon Deacons. Kevin Miller is averaging 13 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

