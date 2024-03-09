Pinzon’s 35 lead Bryant past Maine in America East Conference Tournament 84-58

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon’s 35 points led third-seeded Bryant past sixth-seed Maine 84-58 on Saturday in the America…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon’s 35 points led third-seeded Bryant past sixth-seed Maine 84-58 on Saturday in the America East Conference quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs await a tournament reseed following the quarterfinal round.

Pinzon shot 14 for 20, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (20-12). Daniel Rivera added 13 points while finishing 6 of 14 from the floor while they also had 15 rebounds. Sherif Kenney had 12 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Peter Filipovity led the Black Bears (15-17) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Kellen Tynes added nine points and two steals for Maine. Quion Burns also had nine points.

Bryant took the lead with 10:43 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 47-36 at halftime, with Pinzon racking up 21 points. Bryant pulled away with a 19-1 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 22 points. They outscored Maine by 15 points in the final half, as Pinzon led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

