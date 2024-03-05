Live Radio
Pinzon scores 27 points, Rivera has double-double to help Bryant beat Albany 83-79

The Associated Press

March 5, 2024, 9:56 PM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Rafael Pinzon scored 27 points, Daniel Rivera had a double-double and Bryant beat Albany 83-79 on Tuesday night.

Pinzon added five assists for the Bulldogs (19-12, 11-5 America East Conference). Rivera scored 19 points while going 8 of 13 and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line to go with 17 rebounds. Miles Latimer finished with 12 points.

The Great Danes (13-18, 5-11) were led in scoring by Muneer Newton, who finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Albany also got 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals from Sebastian Thomas. Amar’e Marshall had 14 points, four assists, four steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

