Pierce helps Princeton beat Cornell 79-77 for eight straight victory

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 10:07 PM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Caden Pierce scored 23 points to help Princeton extend its win streak to eight with a 79-77 victory over Cornell on Saturday night.

Pierce added eight rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (23-3, 11-2 Ivy League). Matt Allocco made three 3-pointers and scored 19. Xaivian Lee had 16 points.

Nazir Williams led the Big Red (21-6, 10-3) with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists. Chris Manon added 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Guy Ragland Jr. scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

