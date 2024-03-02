Pierce helps Princeton beat Cornell 79-77 for eight straight victory

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Caden Pierce scored 23 points to help Princeton extend its win streak to eight with a…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Caden Pierce scored 23 points to help Princeton extend its win streak to eight with a 79-77 victory over Cornell on Saturday night.

Pierce added eight rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (23-3, 11-2 Ivy League). Matt Allocco made three 3-pointers and scored 19. Xaivian Lee had 16 points.

Nazir Williams led the Big Red (21-6, 10-3) with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists. Chris Manon added 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Guy Ragland Jr. scored nine.

