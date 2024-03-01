Pierce and Princeton host Columbia

Columbia Lions (13-11, 4-7 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (21-3, 9-2 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Columbia Lions (13-11, 4-7 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (21-3, 9-2 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -13; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton plays the Columbia Lions after Caden Pierce scored 22 points in Princeton’s 68-56 win over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Tigers are 10-0 on their home court. Princeton ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Matt Allocco averaging 9.3.

The Lions are 4-7 in conference matchups. Columbia is third in the Ivy League with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Blair Thompson averaging 4.2.

Princeton averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Columbia allows. Columbia averages 13.8 more points per game (77.5) than Princeton gives up (63.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Pierce is averaging 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Lions. Kenny Noland is averaging 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.