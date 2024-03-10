Phelps, SMU Mustangs to visit Lendeborg, UAB Blazers

SMU Mustangs (20-10, 11-6 AAC) at UAB Blazers (19-11, 11-6 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (20-10, 11-6 AAC) at UAB Blazers (19-11, 11-6 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Zhuric Phelps and SMU visit Yaxel Lendeborg and UAB on Sunday.

The Blazers have gone 11-5 at home. UAB has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mustangs are 11-6 in AAC play. SMU scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

UAB makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than SMU has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). SMU averages 77.1 points per game, 1.2 more than the 75.9 UAB gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Efrem Johnson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Lendeborg is averaging 13.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games.

Samuell Williamson is averaging 8.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Mustangs. Ricardo Wright is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

