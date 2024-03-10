Peterson, ETSU defeat Chattanooga 85-84 in OT in Southern Conference Tournament

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Quimari Peterson scored 27 points and Karon Boyd hit the game-winning layup with 15 seconds left…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Quimari Peterson scored 27 points and Karon Boyd hit the game-winning layup with 15 seconds left in the overtime as East Tennessee State knocked off Chattanooga 85-84 on Sunday night in the Southern Conference Tournament.

Seventh-seeded ETSU, which trailed by 20 points with 14 minutes to go, plays No. 1 seed Samford in the championship game on Monday.

Peterson hit a 3-pointer with 1:12 left in regulation, converted a three-point play 32 seconds later and split three defenders before he kissed a reverse layup off the glass just before the buzzer to force OT.

Boyd made the go-ahead layup and 10 seconds later, Trey Bonham missed a potential winning jumper. Jan Zidek grabbed the offensive rebound, but his put-back attempt was no good and East Tennessee State held on.

Peterson also contributed seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (19-15). Ebby Asamoah scored 21 points, shooting 8 for 16, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Jaden Seymour had 15 points and shot 5 of 20 from the field, including 1 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 7 from the foul line.

The Mocs (21-12) were led by Jan Zidek, who posted 26 points and six rebounds. Trey Bonham added 19 points and 11 rebounds for Chattanooga. Honor Huff also had 16 points and three steals.

East Tennessee State entered halftime down 38-27. Peterson paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Asamoah led East Tennessee State with 18 second-half points and Peterson hit the game-tying layup with one second left in the second half to send the game to overtime. Peterson scored three points to lead East Tennessee State in the overtime.

