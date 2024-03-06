Pepperdine plays in WCC Tournament against the Pacific

Pacific Tigers (6-25, 0-16 WCC) vs. Pepperdine Waves (12-19, 5-11 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine…

Pacific Tigers (6-25, 0-16 WCC) vs. Pepperdine Waves (12-19, 5-11 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays in the WCC Tournament against Pacific.

The Waves have gone 5-11 against WCC teams, with a 7-8 record in non-conference play. Pepperdine ranks sixth in the WCC in team defense, giving up 75.6 points while holding opponents to 49.4% shooting.

The Tigers’ record in WCC games is 0-16. Pacific ranks ninth in the WCC shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

Pepperdine is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 65.4 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 75.6 Pepperdine gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Ajayi is averaging 17.2 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Waves. Jevon Porter is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Williams is shooting 35.1% and averaging 9.9 points for the Tigers. Jalen Brown is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 66.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

