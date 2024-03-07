Pepperdine plays in WCC Tournament against the Pacific

Pacific Tigers (6-25, 0-16 WCC) vs. Pepperdine Waves (12-19, 5-11 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (6-25, 0-16 WCC) vs. Pepperdine Waves (12-19, 5-11 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -9; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine and Pacific meet in the WCC Tournament.

The Waves have gone 5-11 against WCC teams, with a 7-8 record in non-conference play. Pepperdine allows 75.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-16 in WCC play. Pacific is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Pepperdine averages 72.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 79.1 Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Pepperdine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Ajayi is averaging 17.2 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Waves. Jevon Porter is averaging 17.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 66.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.