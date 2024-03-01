Pennsylvania hosts Cornell after Slajchert’s 21-point showing

Cornell Big Red (20-5, 9-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-16, 2-9 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Cornell Big Red (20-5, 9-2 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-16, 2-9 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -4; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on the Cornell Big Red after Clark Slajchert scored 21 points in Pennsylvania’s 74-70 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Quakers are 8-4 in home games. Pennsylvania ranks seventh in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Big Red have gone 9-2 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Pennsylvania scores 73.5 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 73.9 Cornell gives up. Cornell averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Pennsylvania allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slajchert is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Chris Manon is averaging 12.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 1-9, averaging 66.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Big Red: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

