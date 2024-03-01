Penn State visits Minnesota after Garcia’s 29-point game

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-15, 8-10 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Saturday, 3:15 p.m.…

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-15, 8-10 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions after Dawson Garcia scored 29 points in Minnesota’s 105-97 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Golden Gophers have gone 15-3 in home games. Minnesota has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Nittany Lions are 8-10 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Minnesota is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.0% Penn State allows to opponents. Penn State averages 75.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the 71.0 Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is averaging 17.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

