Penn State visits Garcia and Minnesota

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-15, 8-10 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Saturday, 3:15 p.m.…

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-15, 8-10 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -6.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays the Penn State Nittany Lions after Dawson Garcia scored 29 points in Minnesota’s 105-97 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Golden Gophers are 15-3 in home games. Minnesota ranks ninth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.0 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Nittany Lions are 8-10 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State has an 8-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Minnesota averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 75.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the 71.0 Minnesota gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is shooting 46.8% and averaging 17.7 points for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Zach Hicks averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

